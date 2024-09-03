Karnataka Motorists Warned Of Heavy Fines For Missing HSRP Number Plates After September 15

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka motorists, take note: The deadline to comply with the High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) rule is fast approaching. must have an HSRP by September 15, or they risk facing significant penalties.

The rule requires that all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, display an HSRP. With just 12 days left, the pressure is on for drivers to ensure their vehicles are compliant.

The Department has made it clear that there will be no further extensions to this deadline. Motorists who have not yet followed the HSRP mandate were previously given four deadlines, and now, the final date is imminent.

As of now, around 51 lakh vehicles have been fitted with the HSRP. However, approximately 1.5 crore vehicles still need to comply with this regulation. The Transport Department is set to enforce this rule strictly across the state, including Bengaluru. Failure to comply with the HSRP requirement after September 15 will result in penalties. For those caught without the HSRP for the first time, the fine will be Rs 500. A repeat offence will lead to a fine of Rs 1,000.



Additional Transport Commissioner Mallikarjun has warned that the department will be vigilant in its enforcement. Officials will be actively monitoring vehicles to ensure compliance with the new regulation.

Vehicle owners are advised to act quickly and avoid the last-minute rush. The Transport Department has emphasized that this is the final deadline and no additional extensions will be granted.