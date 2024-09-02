Nikon Europe Hires Battenhall For Social & Influencer Program

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Nikon Europe has selected Battenhall as its EMEA social and influencer agency for its and optics division, as the photography giant seeks to expand its social presence and audience in the golf laser rangefinder in Europe.



It is the first time Nikon Golf Optics has appointed an agency to support its social media presence in the region. Battenhall has already undertaken a social audit and developed the strategy for the Nikon Golf Europe and Nikon Sport Optics social media channels, including Instagram.



Battenhall is responsible for all content design for Nikon Europe's golf social channels, as well as paid media. It has been briefed to elevate the brand's online presence in the golf market via social content aimed at creating a community of golf fans and players of all ages, plus a new influencer ambassador program.



The agency held a video production day at St Andrews golf course, featuring professional golfer Georgia Hall – appointed as Nikon's first global ambassador for sports optics products last year – using the golf rangefinders, which help golfers measure distances to targets on the course, such as flags, water hazards and bunkers (pictured).



Nikon senior manager for European sport optics Adam Randall said:“We're delighted to have Battenhall on our team. With their help, we've already been able to establish key insights and strategy for our Sport Optics social channels in Europe. We're now entering an exciting stage of dynamic social content and paid activities with influencers that will support our move up the leaderboard.”



Battenhall's UK and EMEA managing director, Rhian Robinson, added:“It's a dream to partner with Nikon to support and drive its presence in the European golf market. Our goal is to create compelling and engaging social media content that resonates with golf enthusiasts and players of all abilities, leveraging our expertise in design, strategy, and influencer engagement to drive significant growth and brand loyalty.”

