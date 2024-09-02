Grain Crops Harvested From 85% Of Areas In Donetsk Region Regional Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk region, grain have already been harvested from 85.2% of areas, with a total of 286.8 thousand tonnes of grain threshed.

The relevant statement was made by the Department for Agro-Industrial Complex and Land Resources at Donetsk Regional Military Administration in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“In the Donetsk region's fields, grain crops have already been harvested from 85.2% of areas, i.e. the harvesting campaign is near completion. Overall, 286.8 thousand tonnes of grain was threshed across the region. The average yielding capacity is 20.9 quintals per hectare,” the report states.

This year, grain crops had been sown across 161.5 thousand hectares in the Donetsk region. As of early September 2024, grain crops were harvested from 137.5 thousand hectares. The harvesting of corn and late grain crops continues.

According to the regional authorities, this year's yielding capacity is low due to the frosts that occurred in May, followed by low precipitation rates and a heat wave during summer.

A reminder that a total of 1.41 million hectares of lands used to be sown with crops across the Donetsk region in 2021. The area of crop fields reduced to 406 thousand hectares with the start of the Russian full-scale invasion in 2022 and 364 thousand hectares in 2023. Currently, about 59% of the Donetsk region's territory is remaining under Russian occupation.