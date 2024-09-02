Jebel Ali Port sets record in container handling in July, boosting regional trade

(MENAFN) In July, Jebel Ali Port, operated by DP World, set a new record for monthly container handling, reaching 1.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), surpassing the previous record established in 2015. This milestone follows a strong performance in the first half of 2024, during which the managed 7.3 million containers, marking a 3.9 percent increase from the previous year. This growth is attributed to increased cargo flows from major Asian markets, including China, Japan, and South Korea. The Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), home to nearly 10,500 companies, continues to attract leading global businesses, further boosting trade volumes and contributing to economic diversification.



Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, emphasized Jebel Ali Port’s pivotal role in facilitating trade and economic development in Dubai and the wider region. He highlighted the port’s status as one of the largest and most efficient in the world, integral to DP World’s global network and Dubai’s economic vision. Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, GCC, noted that the port’s record achievement reflects their dedication to global trade excellence and anticipated future growth driven by ongoing network enhancements and favorable trade opportunities established by the UAE.



The growth of Jebel Ali Port is part of DP World’s broader global success, with total handling volumes reaching 42.58 million TEUs in the first half of this year, a 6.8 percent increase from the same period in 2023. UAE’s efforts to enhance bilateral trade through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements have further supported this growth by reducing customs tariffs, improving market access, and strengthening trade relations with international partners.



