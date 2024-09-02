Madhwal, Tare, Ekta Headline Uttarakhand Premier League Player Draft

(MENAFN- IANS) Dehradun, Sep 2 (IANS) Aditya Tare, Akash Madhwal and Ekta Bisht headlined the player draft of the inaugural season of the Uttarakhand (UPL) that was successfully held on Sunday in Dehradun.

Pithoragarh Hurricanes have secured the services of Akash Madhwal as their captain and icon player. Madhwal, a vital cog in Mumbai Indians' IPL campaigns, has consistently delivered with the ball, showcasing his exceptional pace and control. With a record in domestic cricket, including standout performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Madhwal brings experience and leadership to the Hurricanes.

USN Indians have chosen Kunal Chandela as their leader. Chandela, known for his solid technique and temperament, has been a key player for Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy, where he has amassed crucial runs at the top of the order. His experience in leading the state's cricket team makes him an ideal choice to guide the USN Indians.

Dehradun Warriors have entrusted Aditya Tare as their icon player and captain. Tare, a seasoned campaigner in the IPL with Mumbai Indians, brings a wealth of experience behind the stumps and with the bat. A former Ranji Trophy winner with Mumbai, Tare's leadership and cricketing acumen will be instrumental in the Warriors' campaign.

Haridwar Spring Elmas have named Samarth Ravikumar as their captain and icon player. Ravikumar, a consistent performer in domestic cricket, particularly in the Ranji Trophy, has been a reliable middle-order batsman. His ability to anchor innings and lead by example will be crucial for the Elmas.

Nainital SG Pipers have chosen Rajan Kumar as their icon player and captain. Kumar, known for his all-round abilities, has been a standout performer for Uttarakhand in domestic circuits. His versatility with both bat and ball makes him a valuable asset to the Pipers.

Meanwhile, in the women's competition, Nainital SG Pipers have secured Ekta Bisht as their icon player and captain. A seasoned international cricketer who created history by becoming the first cricketer from Uttarakhand to represent India, Bisht has represented the nation with distinction, especially in the T20 format. Known for her accurate left-arm spin and experience on the international stage, she will be a key player for the Pipers.

Pithoragarh Hurricane have named Neelam Bisht as their captain and icon player. Neelam has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket, with her all-round abilities providing a strong foundation for the Hurricanes. Her leadership and cricketing experience will be vital in steering the team to success.

Mussoorie Thunders have chosen Mansi Joshi as their icon player and captain. Joshi, who has donned the India jersey, is known for her pace and ability to swing the ball. Her experience in international cricket, combined with her leadership skills, will make her an invaluable asset to the Thunders.

The draft also saw a mix of emerging and established players, all eager to showcase their talent in the UPL. Each team now boasts a balanced squad, blending youth and experience, setting the stage for a competitive and entertaining tournament.

UPL 2024 – Men's squads:

Pithoragarh Hurricanes: Akash Madhwal (Captain & Icon), Vijay Sharma, Rohit Dangwal, Sunny Kashyap, Neeraj Rathour, Ashish Joshi, Vishal Kashyap, Parmender Chadda, Aryan Choudhary, Hitesh Naula, Aditya Naithani, Anmol Shah, Harsh Vikram Singh, Shivam Gupta, Shashank Wadhwa, Nikhil Harsh.

USN Indians: Kunal Chandela (Captain & Icon), Yuvraj Chaudhary, Aryan Sharma, Akhil Singh Rawat, Devendra Bora, Agrim Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan, Aarav Mahajan, Manish Gaur, Anay Basant Chhetri, Shashank Shekhar Pant, Rahul Negi, Abhinav Sharma, Ajay Dimri, Abhishek Roshan, Tejender Singh.

Dehradun Warriors: Aditya Tare (Captain & Icon), Dikshanshu Negi, Himanshu Bisht, Abhay Negi, Vaibhav Bhatt, Satyam Baaliyan, Harjeet Singh, Sanskar Rawat, Sagar Rawat, Rakshit Rohi, Poorvansh Dhruv, Ashar Khan, Mohit Kumar, Aanjaniya Suryavansh, Deepak Kumar, Anshul Singh.

Haridwar Spring Elmas: Samarth Ravikumar (Captain & Icon), Girish Raturi, Saurabh Rawat, Prashant Kumar Bhati, Harman Singh, Saurav Chauhan, Shashwat Dangwal, Pramod Rawat, Sparsh Joshi, Kunal Veer Singh, Rajya Vardhan Singh, Aditya Rawat, Krishna Garg, Himanshu Sony, Prajiwal Rawat, Daksh Awana.

Nainital SG Pipers: Rajan Kumar (Captain & Icon), Avneesh Sudha, Mayank Mishra, Aditya Sethi, Prateek Pandey, Priyanshu Khanduri, Nikhil Pundir, Harsh Rana, Kartik Bhatt, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Abhyuday Bhatnagar, Arush Melkani, Aniket S Rahal, Naveen Kumar Singh, Sachin Bhati, Devansh Sharma.

UPL 2024 – Women's squads:

Nainital SG Pipers: Ekta Bisht (Captain & Icon), Kanchan Parihar, Megha Saini, Sweta Verma, Amisha Bahukhandi, Gunjan Bhandari, Radha Chand, Kanak Tapraniya, Vaishali Tulera, Dipika Chand, Pramila Rawat, Tanya Kanaujiya, Manisha Kunwar, KM Aarti, Priya.

Pithoragarh Hurricanes: Neelam Bisht (Captain & Icon), Raghavi Bisht, Neelam Bharadwaj, Safina, Jyoti Giri, Anjali Kathait, Preeti Bhandari, Muskan Kumari, Karuna Shety, Ankita Shah, Bhoomi Umar, Yashika Baunthiyal, Ananya Mehra, Nandina Kaushik, Ritika Chauhan.

Mussoorie Thunders: Mansi Joshi (Captain & Icon), Sarika Koli, Prema Rawat, Anjali Goswami, Nandini Kashyap, Reena Jindal, Divya Bohra, Shagun Chaudhary, Sakshi Joshi, Gaytri Arya, Nandini Sharma, Rudra Sharma, Neha Mehta, Garima Bisht, Sona Badola.

With the teams now finalised, the excitement for the inaugural season of the Uttarakhand Premier League is palpable. Fans can look forward to high-octane cricket action as these players take the field, aiming to etch their names in the history books of Uttarakhand cricket starting from September 15 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.