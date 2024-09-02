Ukraine describes condition around area of Russia's primary offensive 'difficult’

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Ukraine described the situation around the area of Russia's primary offensive as "difficult." Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi communicated via Telegram that despite the challenging conditions, all necessary decisions are being made promptly at every level of command. Syrskyi acknowledged that Russia is experiencing "significant losses," even though it maintains a numerical and technological advantage in the conflict.



Syrskyi's comments did not specify the exact location of the front line he was addressing. However, he had previously mentioned that the Pokrovsk front was particularly challenging. Pokrovsk has emerged as a crucial battleground in the ongoing conflict, with Russia intensifying its efforts to claim control over additional settlements in the area.



On the same day, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that its forces had taken control of the rural settlements of Ptyche, situated about 24 kilometers southeast of Pokrovsk, and Vyimka, approximately 26 kilometers northeast of Bakhmut. Bakhmut, located in the eastern Donetsk region, is a vital transport and logistics hub.



Ukrainian officials have yet to respond to Russia's claims, and independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing nature of the conflict.

