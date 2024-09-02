Baku Hosts International Handball Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Handball tournament dedicated to the memory of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev has been held in Baku,
Azernews reports.
Six women's teams participated in the competition at AHF Arena.
Along with the Azerbaijani clubs "Azeryol", "Garabagh", "Kur", the
Kazakh teams "Astana" and "Alatau Arulari", as well as the national
team of Uzbekistan, are also competed for medals.
The champion of the competition, Azeryol, emerged victorious in
a match against Uzbekistan. In a thrilling sporting contest, the
players of "Azeryol" showcased their skills. After leading at
halftime, they maintained their momentum in the second half.
Despite the Uzbek national team's efforts, Azeryol secured a 32:29
victory, claiming the tournament title.
In the match for third place, another Azerbaijani team,
Garabagh, displayed a strong performance against Astana, winning
decisively with a score of 32:28. The final rankings were completed
with Astana (Kazakhstan), Kura, and Alatau Arular (Kazakhstan)
following behind.
At the conclusion of the competition, an awards ceremony took
place featuring the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Handball
Federation Yusif Atakishiyev, Olympic champion Ludmila Shubina, and
Erkan Sagdichin, a representative from the Azerbaijan Ministry of
Youth and Sports. They presented cups, diplomas, and gifts to the
champions of the tournament
Founded in 1992, Azerbaijan Handball Federation (AHF) is a
member of European Handball Federation (EHF) and the International
Handball Federation (IHF).
AHF was created with the aim of developing and popularizing
handball in the country, training highly qualified sports
professionals and ensuring their successful performance in the
international arena, etc.
To achieve its goals, the organization organizes various sports
events, prepares the national teams of Azerbaijan to participate in
sports events and many others for the development of handball in
Azerbaijan.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108625557
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.