Baku Hosts International Handball Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The International Handball dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Six women's teams participated in the competition at AHF Arena. Along with the Azerbaijani clubs "Azeryol", "Garabagh", "Kur", the Kazakh teams "Astana" and "Alatau Arulari", as well as the national team of Uzbekistan, are also competed for medals.

The champion of the competition, Azeryol, emerged victorious in a match against Uzbekistan. In a thrilling sporting contest, the players of "Azeryol" showcased their skills. After leading at halftime, they maintained their momentum in the second half. Despite the Uzbek national team's efforts, Azeryol secured a 32:29 victory, claiming the tournament title.

In the match for third place, another Azerbaijani team, Garabagh, displayed a strong performance against Astana, winning decisively with a score of 32:28. The final rankings were completed with Astana (Kazakhstan), Kura, and Alatau Arular (Kazakhstan) following behind.

At the conclusion of the competition, an awards ceremony took place featuring the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Handball Federation Yusif Atakishiyev, Olympic champion Ludmila Shubina, and Erkan Sagdichin, a representative from the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports. They presented cups, diplomas, and gifts to the champions of the tournament

Founded in 1992, Azerbaijan Handball Federation (AHF) is a member of European Handball Federation (EHF) and the International Handball Federation (IHF).

AHF was created with the aim of developing and popularizing handball in the country, training highly qualified sports professionals and ensuring their successful performance in the international arena, etc.

To achieve its goals, the organization organizes various sports events, prepares the national teams of Azerbaijan to participate in sports events and many others for the development of handball in Azerbaijan.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr