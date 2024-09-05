Zelensky Confers Awards On 210 Ukrainian Defenders, 190 Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky conferred state awards on 210 Ukrainian defenders, 190 of them posthumously.

The corresponding decree No. 611/2024 was published on the website of the Head of State, Ukrinform reports.

According to the document, the awards were given for personal courage in the defense of state and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the selfless performance of military duty.

Zelensky presented the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and For Courage, and medals For Military Service to Ukraine and Defender of the Fatherland.

on F-16: noto be

The President decided to confer the Cross of Military Merit posthumously on sailor Artem Medvediev.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sirskyi awarded Ukrainian defenders for the operation in Kursk region.