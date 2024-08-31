Iphone 16 Series To Launch On September 9: Here’S When You Can Pre-Order The Latest Models

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple has stated that its next big event, the biggest of the year, will be held on September 9, when it is likely to introduce the iPhone 16 series, new Apple Watch models, AirPods, and maybe more. Those interested in purchasing the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max may be able to find out when the phones will be available for pre-order. According to sources and Apple's track record, new products often go on sale the following Friday after they become available for pre-order. Even if the announcements aren't made on the typical Tuesday.

The iPhone 14 series launch, for instance, was on a Wednesday and the pre-orders still opened on the Friday of the same week.

In this instance, the iPhone 16 series may go on sale on September 20 after being put up for preorder on September 13. In his weekly newsletter, Mark Gurman, Bloomberg's Apple tracker, mentioned that the tech giant will also be launching a new retail location in Southern California on September 16.

“Now, why is that interesting? Apple has been known to open stores around the time of new product launches, and that Friday - Sept. 20 - is a very plausible launch date for the iPhone 16,” he added.

Gurman and the majority of us may have been off when it came to the debut date of September 10, but the September 20 date may be more than just a hunch. A number of internet sites appear to be placing bets on this date as well, including Forbes, Tom's Guide, and The Independent.

Due to the reduction of the basic Customs tax on mobile phones from 20% to 15%, the cost of the iPhone 16 series may be lower in India than the iPhone 15's launch price. Launch prices for the iPhone 15 were Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900 for the iPhone 15 Plus, Rs 1,34,900 for the iPhone 15 Pro, and Rs 1,59,900 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models saw a price drop of Rs 5,100 to Rs 6,000 and the iPhone 15 base models' price was reduced by Rs 300.