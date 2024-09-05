Saudi Arabia Vs Indonesia: FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Stream, Schedule, Fixture And Probable Lineups

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Saudi Arabia will play host to Indonesia in the opening round fixture of the third round of AFC 2026 qualifier on Thursday. The two nations are drawn alongside Japan, Australia, Bahrain and Palestine in Group D. Meanwhile,

both sides reached this stage courtesy of finishing second in their second round groups.



Saudi Arabia, who defeated Argentina in the group stage of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, are aiming to qualify for a the showpiece event for a third successive term. Although the Falcons lost in the last 16 of the AFC Asian cup earlier this year, they managed to secure runners-up position in second round Group G and thereby earned a spot in the third phase of World Cup qualifiers.



Saudi Arabia needed jut a draw in their final group match against Jordan in June, but ended up losing the game 2-1. Courtesy of a superior goal-difference, the Chivalrous Ones earned top spot in the four-team standings. With just two wins coming from last six outings, head coach Roberto Mancini is under bit of pressure.



Indonesia, on the other hand, are the only nation to make this far having started in the first qualifying round. The 133rd ranked team in the world, secured a 12-0aggregate win over Brunei, and defeated the likes of Vietnam and Philippines in the previous phase to advance to the third round of qualifiers as the second-best team in Group F, behind Iraq.



Probable Lineups

Saudi Arabia probable starting lineup:

Al Owais, Hamidou, Lajami, Al Bulayhi, Abdulhamid, Al Khaibari, Kanno, Al Juwayr, N Al Dawsari, S Al Dawsari, Al Brikan

Indonesia probable starting lineup:

Paes, Ridho, Idzes, Hubner, Mangkualam, Ferdinan, Haye, Tjoe-a-On, Verdonk, Oratmangoen, Struick

Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia Schedule and Fixture



The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia will take place at King Abullah Sports City on Thursday at 11:30 PM IST.



Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the AFC 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will be available on Fancode in India. Meanwhile, football fans in Indonesia can watch the match on RCTI network, MNC Soccer channel and K-Vision. Those in Saudi Arabia can catch the live action via beIN Sports network, TOD and Shahid.



