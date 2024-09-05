President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Milan
On September 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in the city of Milan
from the capital of Italy.
AzerNews reports that at Milan Malpensa
Airport, the President and the First Lady were welcomed by Italian
officials.
