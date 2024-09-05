عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Milan

President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Milan


9/5/2024 7:22:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in the city of Milan from the capital of Italy.

AzerNews reports that at Milan Malpensa Airport, the President and the First Lady were welcomed by Italian officials.

MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108642730


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search