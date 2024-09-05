TECHNOFEST Set New Record

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The final stage of the Mediterranean competition of the country's first aviation, space and festival, TECHNOFEST, has started in Antalya, Turkiye. 1,650,000 participants applied for the contests this year, which is a record for a TECHNO FEST, Azernews reports.

Technological competitions in 25 directions were organized at the event organized by the ANFAŞ International and Congress Center in Antalya. The four-day competitions are held in 49 main and 127 subcategories.

6,514 participants compete with 1,270 teams in the final stage of competitions in various fields: from artificial intelligence and communications to bio- and agricultural technologies.

At the same time, the participants will take part in trainings and seminars organized by the largest technology companies in Turkiye, as well as meet with experts in various fields of technology.