TECHNOFEST Set New Record
The final stage of the Mediterranean technology competition of
the country's first aviation, space and Technology festival,
TECHNOFEST, has started in Antalya, Turkiye. 1,650,000 participants
applied for the contests this year, which is a record for a TECHNO
FEST, Azernews reports.
Technological competitions in 25 directions were organized at
the event organized by the ANFAŞ International exhibition and
Congress Center in Antalya. The four-day competitions are held in
49 main and 127 subcategories.
6,514 participants compete with 1,270 teams in the final stage
of competitions in various fields: from artificial intelligence and
communications to bio- and agricultural technologies.
At the same time, the participants will take part in trainings
and seminars organized by the largest technology companies in
Turkiye, as well as meet with experts in various fields of
technology.
