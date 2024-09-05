Syrskyi: No Enemy's Advances In Pokrovsk Direction In Six Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the last six days the enemy hasn't advanced a single meter in the Pokrovsk direction.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said this in an exclusive interview to the CNN .

"Over the last six days the enemy hasn't advanced a single meter in the Pokrovsk direction. In other words, our strategy is working,” the CinC said.

"We've taken away their ability to maneuver and to deploy their reinforcement forces from other directions ... and this weakening has definitely been felt in other areas. We note the amount of artillery shelling as well as the intensity of the offensive have decreased," Syrskyi added.

"Russia had been planning to launch a new attack on Ukraine from the Kursk region before Kyiv's surprise cross-border incursion," Ukrainian General said.

He considers the operation in Kursk region successful.

"It reduced the threat of an enemy offensive. We prevented them from acting. We moved the fighting to the enemy's territory so that [the enemy] could feel what we feel every day, " Syrskyi added.

Syrskyi outlined the key objectives of the operation: to stop Russia from using Kursk as a launchpad for a new offensive, to divert Moscow's forces from other areas, to create a security zone and prevent cross-border shelling of civilian objects, to take prisoners of war and to boost the morale of the Ukrainian troops and the nation overall.

According to him, Moscow moved tens of thousands of troops to Kursk, including some of its best airborne assault troops.

Admitting that Ukraine was under immense pressure in the area around Pokrovsk, the strategic city that has for weeks been the epicenter of war in eastern Ukraine, Syrskyi said his troops have now managed to stall the Russian advances there.

As reported by Ukrinform, the offensive operation of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Russia's Kursk region began on August 6, 2024.

As of the end of August, the Ukrainian forces, took control of 100 settlements and captured about 600 Russian soldiers.