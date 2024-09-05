Stefanchuk, Metsola Discuss Air Defense And F-16 Supply To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, discussed Ukraine's defense needs, including additional air defense systems to protect civilians and more F-16 jets.

Ruslan Stefanchuk posted this on Faceboo , as seen by Ukrinform.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada congratulated Metsola on her re-election to the post, thanked her for all the decisions taken by the European Parliament in support of Ukraine and her pro-active position in strengthening this assistance.

He emphasized that the partners' permit to use western-provided weapons without any conditions or restrictions is critically important for Ukraine.

"Ukraine calls for permission to strike military targets in the Russian Federation," Stefanchuk said.

The parties also raised the issue of sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation. Stefanchuk emphasized that today the aggressor country manages to evade sanctions imposed on it, so it is vital to close all the loopholes.

According to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the sanctions should completely block the development of the Russian military-industrial complex.

The highlight of the meeting was also situation in Ukraine's energy sector and assistance needed to restore it. The parties also discussed the consolidation of international support and the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

As reported by Ukrinform, Stefanchuk and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Mike Johnson, discussed lifting of restrictions on the use of American weapons for strikes deep into Russia.