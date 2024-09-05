War Update: 151 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines, About 40 In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 151 combat clashes were reported along the frontlines in Ukraine as of 22:00, September 5, more than a quarter of the battles were in the Pokrovsk sector.

That is according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"A total of 151 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repulse the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory. The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsk sector; the enemy is also active in the Kurakhove sector," the post says.

According to the General Staff, the Russian invaders launched 58 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropped 66 glide bombs, used 572 kamikaze drones and launched more than 2,800 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

Seven clashes occurred in the Kharkiv sector . Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled Russian offensive near Starytsia and Vovchansk. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy conducted offensive actions, in particular, near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, and Andriivka. Thirteen battles have been completed, two are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , Russian invaders stormed the positions of our troops near Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove. Currently, 14 combat clashes have been completed, three are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy assaults near Verkhniokamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector , 13 battles occurred near Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Ivanovske, Bila Hora, Ivanopillia and Klishchiivka. Currently, one enemy's offensive continues.

There were 15 combat clashes in the Toretsk sector . The Russians stormed the positions of the Ukrainian forces near Toretsk and Nelipivka. Eight clashes have been completed, seven are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, 42 battles have occurred near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, and Mykhailivka. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 37 onslaughts, five clashes are still ongoing.

Today, the enemy's casualty toll in this sector has totaled to 332 invaders, including 144 killed. A tank, a Tiger armored combat vehicle, a BM-21 Grad, one unmanned aerial vehicle, three cars and nine motor vehicles were also destroyed. In addition, four tanks, one mortar and ten vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy launched 28 assaults near Lysivka, Ukrainsk, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka. Ukrainian defenders disrupted 24 attacks, four are still in progress.

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy attempted six times to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar. Four clashes have been completed, two are still ongoing.

Russian onslaught near Robotyne was disrupted by the Ukrainian defenders in the Orikhiv sector .

In the Prydniprovske sector , the invaders stormed the Ukrainian positions three times, unsuccessfully.

In other sectors, no changes in the operational situation have been spotted.