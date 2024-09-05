Evacuation Train From Kramatorsk Arrives In Zakarpattia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An evacuation train has arrived in Zakarpattia, bringing 41 people, including 22 children, from Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

The press service of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, posted this on its page, Ukrinform reports.

“Zakarpattia met the evacuation train from Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. 41 people, including 22 children, arrived in our region today,” the statement reads.

The regional state administration noted that the evacuees will be resettled in Rodnykivka village in the Mukachevo district and Vyshkovo village in the Khust district.

According to the first deputy head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, Myroslav Biletskyi, the temporary accommodation for internally displaced persons is equipped with everything necessary.



























































Representatives of social services of the region, rescuers, and international partners assisted in the meeting and resettlement of evacuees.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 30, an evacuation train from Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, arrived in Mukachevo, carrying 25 people, including 14 children.