EEC, NASS Join Forces To Enhance Vocational Training In Egypt's Engineering Sector

The Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Academy of Sciences and Skills (NASS), a subsidiary of the Samcrete Group. This partnership aims to enhance vocational and technical training programs in the engineering sector, producing a generation of qualified technical professionals proficient in the latest global industrial advancements. This initiative is expected to elevate the quality and volume of engineering exports.

The MOU was signed by May Helmy, Executive Director of EEC, and David Nabil, Chairperson of NASS, in the presence of Dalia Tadros, the Chief Business Development Officer of Samcrete Group.

Helmy stated that this agreement aligns with the national strategy to advance the Egyptian industry and address the shortfall of skilled labour. She emphasized the urgent need for highly trained technical professionals, particularly in the engineering sector, which requires a substantial workforce with specialized skills.

Helmy added that this collaboration will lead to the development of several technical and applied technology schools in partnership with private-sector industrial investors. These schools will produce successive cohorts of trained professionals needed locally and internationally, thereby expanding the activities of companies in the engineering sector to meet labour market demands. She also mentioned that this partnership is a significant step towards improving the capabilities of the industrial workforce in Egypt, fostering innovation, and supporting national economic goals.

David Nabil, CEO of NASS, noted that the partnership aligns with the vision and strategy to develop technical education and training, graduating the required numbers of trained workers to meet industry needs.

NASS, established in December 2012 as a subsidiary of Industrial Development Group (IDG) and Samcrete Industrial Group, connects industry with a qualified workforce. It aims to build competitiveness and add value in professional fields through internationally standardized programs and certificates.