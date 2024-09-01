Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte signs with Manchester United

(MENAFN) Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte signed a contract with Manchester United on Friday, committing to the club until June 2029, with an option for an additional year. Expressing his enthusiasm, Ugarte described the opportunity to join Manchester United as "an incredible feeling," highlighting the club’s global admiration and the exciting project presented to him by the leadership.



The 23-year-old midfielder comes off a successful season with Paris Saint-Germain, where he won both the title and the French Cup. Ugarte also had a notable performance at the Copa America, playing every match and earning a spot in the tournament's team of the competition. His contributions on the international stage are underscored by his 22 caps for Uruguay.



Before his stint with PSG, Ugarte played for Portuguese clubs Famalicao and Sporting CP, where he developed his skills and gained valuable experience. His move to Manchester United represents a significant step in his career, aligning with both his ambitions and the club’s goals.



Manchester United’s acquisition of Ugarte is seen as a strategic enhancement to their midfield, bolstering their squad with a young and talented player who has already made a considerable impact in European and international football.

