Hundreds of Border Force staff at Heathrow Airport start 4-day strike over rosters dispute

(MENAFN) On Saturday, hundreds of Border Force staff at Heathrow Airport, one of Europe’s busiest travel hubs, commenced a four-day strike amid an ongoing dispute over newly implemented work rosters. The industrial action, which involves approximately 650 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, is expected to cause significant disruption for travelers, particularly those returning to the UK as the summer holidays draw to a close. The strike is a response to the introduction of new rosters in April, which the staff claim have adversely affected their work-life balance.



The dissatisfaction among workers centers on the inflexibility of the new scheduling system, which they argue has placed undue strain on their mental health and overall well-being. According to a survey conducted by the PCS union, four out of five Heathrow Border Force employees report experiencing job-related stress, with over a quarter having taken time off due to stress or mental health issues since the new rosters were put into effect. Fran Heathcote, the PCS general secretary, highlighted the significant negative impact on staff welfare and advised travelers to stay updated with their operators for any changes or delays in their travel plans.



Following the four-day strike, Border Force staff will engage in a work-to-rule action from September 4 to 22, which will involve refusing to work overtime. This additional action aims to escalate the ongoing dispute over the new rosters and is expected to further impact airport operations and passenger services. The PCS union has emphasized the severe mental health consequences faced by their members due to the new work schedules.



In response to the industrial action, airport authorities and Border Force management have announced that they will implement contingency plans to mitigate the effects of the strike and minimize disruption for travelers. Despite these measures, passengers are advised to remain vigilant and check for the latest updates from their travel operators to avoid potential delays.

