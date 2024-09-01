Andhra Rains: 9 Dead, Thousands Evacuated As IMD Issues 5-Day Weather Alert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Exceptionally heavy rainfall continued to lash several parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday for the second day in a row. The IMD has issued an alert for the next five days as cyclonic depression Asna is expected to move West-Northwest away from the Indian coast in the next 24 hours. Nine people have lost their lives, and 13,227 have been evacuated from 294 villages in five districts of Andhra due to incessant rainfall.



