The Curse Of Balochistan: Unveiling The Reality Behind CPEC (IANS Analysis)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi: Balochistan, Pakistan's largest and most resource-rich province, remains a region marred by conflict, underdevelopment, and deprivation. Despite its vast natural wealth, the people of Balochistan have largely been left out of the economic prosperity that these resources should ideally provide.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a massive infrastructure and economic project touted as a game-changer for Pakistan, has been particularly contentious in Balochistan. While CPEC is often promoted as a vehicle for regional development and economic upliftment, many argue that it has exacerbated the existing inequalities and exploitation in Balochistan.

Historical context: Balochistan's plight

To understand the dynamics at play, it's essential to delve into the historical background of Balochistan. Balochistan has a long history of resistance against what many Baloch people see as the exploitation of their resources by external powers. Since the accession of Balochistan to Pakistan in 1948, there have been multiple insurgencies, driven by grievances related to political marginalisation, economic exploitation, and cultural suppression.

Despite being home to vast mineral resources, including natural gas, coal, copper, and gold, Balochistan remains the poorest province in Pakistan. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Balochistan's contribution to the national GDP is disproportionately low compared to its resource wealth, with a GDP per capita significantly lower than the national average.

These figures highlight the stark disparities between Balochistan and the rest of Pakistan, illustrating the longstanding neglect and underdevelopment that has fueled resentment and unrest in the province.

Promise and perils of CPEC

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aiming to connect Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China's Xinjiang region through a network of highways, railways, and pipelines.

With an estimated investment of over $62 billion, CPEC is marketed as a transformative project that will bring prosperity to Pakistan, particularly its less developed regions like Balochistan.

However, the reality on the ground in Balochistan paints a different picture. Critics argue that CPEC has primarily served the interests of the central government in Islamabad and Chinese investors, with little regard for the local population's needs and aspirations. The following points shed light on how CPEC exploits Balochistan rather than fulfilling its promise of development:

1. Resource exploitation and environmental degradation: Balochistan's natural resources have long been extracted without adequate compensation or reinvestment in the local economy. CPEC has exacerbated this issue, with large-scale projects often leading to environmental degradation and displacement of local communities. For example, the extraction of minerals and the construction of infrastructure have led to deforestation, loss of arable land, and pollution of water sources.

2. Marginalisation of local workforce: One of the most significant grievances related to CPEC in Balochistan is the marginalisation of the local workforce. Despite promises of job creation, a large portion of the labour force employed in CPEC projects comes from other provinces or China. This exclusion has left the local population feeling alienated and resentful.

3. Security concerns and human rights violations: The militarisation of Balochistan under the guise of securing CPEC projects has led to widespread human rights abuses. The Baloch people have been subjected to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and a heavy military presence, further alienating them from the state.

4. Economic disparities and unequal distribution of benefits: The economic benefits of CPEC have largely been concentrated in other regions, particularly Punjab, while Balochistan continues to lag in terms of infrastructure development, healthcare, and education. This unequal distribution of benefits has deepened the sense of deprivation in Balochistan.

Voices of dissent: Mahrang Baloch and Baloch resistance

In recent years, voices from within Balochistan have become increasingly vocal in their opposition to CPEC and the broader policies of the Pakistani state. Among these voices is Mahrang Baloch, a prominent Baloch activist who has consistently highlighted the exploitation and marginalisation of the Baloch people under CPEC.

Mahrang Baloch has criticised CPEC as a project that primarily serves the interests of the Pakistani elite and foreign investors while further entrenching the economic and political disenfranchisement of the Baloch people.

In a recent statement, she said: "CPEC is not a development project for the people of Balochistan. It is a tool of exploitation that has only brought more suffering to our land. Our resources are being taken, our environment is being destroyed, and our people are being displaced, all in the name of development. But where is this development? It is not in our schools, our hospitals, or our roads. It is in the pockets of the rich and powerful."

Mahrang Baloch's words resonate with many in Balochistan who feel that their voices are being ignored in the national discourse. Her activism has brought international attention to the plight of the Baloch people, shedding light on the darker side of CPEC.

Gwadar Port controversy

At the heart of CPEC is Gwadar Port, a deep-sea port in Balochistan that is strategically located on the Arabian Sea. Gwadar is often portrayed as the crown jewel of CPEC, with promises of turning it into a bustling trade hub that will bring prosperity to the region.

However, the reality for the people of Gwadar has been quite different. Despite the massive investment in the port and its surrounding infrastructure, the local population has seen little improvement in their living conditions. Basic amenities such as clean drinking water, electricity, and healthcare remain scarce.

The fishing community, which has traditionally been the backbone of Gwadar's economy, has been particularly hard hit by the development of the port, with many fishermen losing their livelihoods due to restricted access to the sea.

In response to these grievances, protests have erupted in Gwadar, with local residents demanding their rights and a fair share of the benefits from the port. The“Gwadar Ko Haq Do” (Give Gwadar Its Rights) movement has gained momentum, highlighting the disconnect between the grand promises of CPEC and the reality on the ground.

CPEC and the Baloch Nationalist Movement

The perceived exploitation of Balochistan under CPEC has also fueled the Baloch nationalist movement, which seeks greater autonomy or even independence for Balochistan. Baloch nationalist groups argue that the central government's policies, including CPEC, are designed to extract resources from Balochistan without giving the local population a say in how their land and resources are used.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, has been particularly active in targeting CPEC projects and personnel, viewing them as symbols of the state's exploitation of Balochistan. The BLA has carried out several high-profile attacks on Chinese nationals and CPEC infrastructure, further complicating the security situation in the region.

Economic impact of CPEC on Balochistan

Despite the criticism, the Pakistani government and proponents of CPEC argue that the project has the potential to bring economic development to Balochistan. They cite the construction of roads, energy projects, and industrial zones as evidence of CPEC's positive impact on the region.

However, the data suggests that the economic benefits of CPEC in Balochistan have been limited and unevenly distributed. While there has been some improvement in infrastructure, the overall economic impact on the province has been modest at best.

As shown in the table above, while there has been some progress in certain areas, the overall impact of CPEC on Balochistan's economy has been limited. The slight improvements in GDP growth and industrial growth have not translated into significant reductions in poverty or unemployment, suggesting that the benefits of CPEC have not reached the broader population.

The story of Balochistan and CPEC is a complex one, characterized by a mix of hope and despair, promise and betrayal. While CPEC has the potential to bring much-needed development to Balochistan, the current approach has largely marginalized the local population and exacerbated existing inequalities.

For CPEC to truly benefit Balochistan, there needs to be a shift in how development is approached in the province. This includes ensuring that the local population is genuinely involved in decision-making processes, that the economic benefits are equitably distributed, and that the environmental and social impacts of projects are carefully managed.

The voices of dissent, like that of Mahrang Baloch, should not be ignored. Instead, they should be seen as a crucial part of the conversation on how to build a more just and inclusive future for Balochistan.

Without addressing the underlying grievances of the Baloch people, CPEC risks becoming yet another chapter in the long history of exploitation and neglect in Balochistan.