Elderly Palestinian detainee dies of torture in Israel's Ayalon Prison in Ramla

(MENAFN) An elderly Palestinian detainee, Nasr Zeyara, 65, from the Gaza Strip, has died in Israel's Ayalon Prison in Ramla, marking the 24th Palestinian detainee to die in custody since October 7, 2023, according to rights groups. The Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club reported Zeyara's death on August 16, attributing it to "systematic torture" and alleging that the Israeli is concealing the identities and remains of many detainees who have died.



Zeyara, who was arrested on December 29, 2023, along with his son Jihad Zeyara, had reportedly suffered from severe health complications, including burns on his lower body. He was taken into custody from his home in Gaza City's Al-Tuffah neighborhood and endured hours of grueling interrogation before being transferred to Ramla Prison a week before his death. His family and rights groups claim that his treatment in custody was brutal and inhumane, highlighting his deteriorating health condition.



The rights groups have condemned the Israeli government, holding it fully responsible for Zeyara's death. They assert that the government is not only torturing detainees but also concealing the identities and deaths of many others. The Israeli prison administration has reportedly classified 1,584 detainees as "unlawful combatants," with media reports suggesting over 4,500 detainees in total. These claims are part of broader accusations of harsh and abusive conditions faced by Palestinians in Israeli detention facilities.



The context of Zeyara's death is part of a larger, ongoing conflict. Since October 7, 2023, Israel's military operations in Gaza, triggered by an attack from the Palestinian group Hamas, have led to nearly 40,700 Palestinian deaths, mostly among women and children, and over 94,000 injuries. The region is suffering from severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine due to an ongoing blockade. The International Court of Justice has been called upon to address allegations of genocide against Israel, particularly regarding its operations in Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded.

MENAFN01092024000045015839ID1108624061