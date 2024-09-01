Philippines reports 3 new cases of mpox

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Philippines' Ministry reported three additional cases of mpox, raising the total number of active cases in the country to eight for the year. The new cases were identified through surveillance systems and include two in Metro Manila and one in the Calabarzon region. All three cases involve the milder MPXV clade II variant of the virus, which is less severe compared to other strains.



Since the outbreak began in July 2022, the Philippines has accumulated a total of 17 mpox cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the global mpox situation a "public health emergency of international concern," emphasizing the need for ongoing vigilance and response to control the spread of the virus.



In 2024, mpox outbreaks have been reported in more than a dozen African countries, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for over 90% of the cases. The variant circulating in Africa is believed to be more contagious and more severe than the clade II variant, which was responsible for the international outbreak that began in 2022.



Mpox is a viral disease that spreads through close physical contact and contaminated materials such as bedding, clothing, and needles. The WHO continues to monitor the global situation and stresses the importance of maintaining robust surveillance systems and public health responses to mitigate the spread of the virus.

