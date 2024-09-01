CIA claims terrorists plotted to murder ‘tens of thousands’ at Taylor Swift performance

(MENAFN) In a startling disclosure, CIA Deputy Director David Cohen has revealed that terrorists intended to carry out a massive attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna earlier this month. The plan, which involved homemade explosives and knives, aimed to kill “as many people as possible,” including a significant number of Americans. The attackers, linked to the Islamic State (IS), had a detailed plot that targeted one of the three Swift concerts scheduled as part of her European Eras Tour.



Cohen, speaking at an intelligence summit near Washington D.C., confirmed that the CIA, along with other intelligence partners, had alerted Austrian authorities about the imminent threat. Their timely intervention led to the arrest of the suspects, who had been advancing their plans.



The plot was uncovered before the concerts, which were set to start on August 8, prompting event organizers Barracuda Music to cancel the shows. Austrian officials reported that the main suspect, a 19-year-old self-radicalized individual who pledged allegiance to IS, was apprehended on August 6, alongside a 17-year-old accomplice. Another suspect, 18 years old, was also detained on August 8.



Cohen expressed satisfaction with the successful thwarting of the attack, noting the significant role of intelligence agencies in preventing the tragedy. The CIA's efforts were seen as a major success, reflecting the agency’s ongoing vigilance against terrorist threats and its commitment to protecting public safety.

