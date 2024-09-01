Macron negates reports around personally inviting Telegram CEO Durov to France

(MENAFN) On Thursday, French President Emmanuel firmly denied reports that he had personally invited Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the messaging app Telegram, to France. This denial came amidst allegations from the French newspaper Le Canard Enchaine, which claimed that Durov was detained upon his arrival in Paris as part of a supposed invitation to the Elysee Palace. Macron, who was in Belgrade for official talks at the time, insisted that he had "absolutely no idea" about Durov’s visit and refuted the notion that he had arranged a meeting with him at the presidential residence.



Macron was clear in stating that it would be "wrong" to suggest that he had extended a personal invitation to Durov for a dinner at the Elysee Palace. The French president emphasized that any such claims were unfounded and not reflective of his actions or intentions regarding Durov’s visit to France. This clarification came in response to growing scrutiny and confusion surrounding the circumstances of Durov's detention.



In defending his previous decision to grant Durov French citizenship in 2021, Macron framed the move as part of a broader strategy to extend citizenship to influential international figures who demonstrate a commitment to contributing positively to France. He noted that granting citizenship to individuals who embrace the French language and culture aligns with a policy aimed at enhancing France's global standing and fostering international relationships.



Macron highlighted that similar decisions have been made in the past, including the conferral of citizenship to American entrepreneur Evan Spiegel and various athletes and artists. The president’s remarks were intended to underscore that such decisions are part of a consistent approach to welcoming prominent figures who can offer significant contributions to French society.

