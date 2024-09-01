Kim Kardashian HOT Pictures: Want Body Like SKIMS Owner? Here Are Tips To Get Hour-Glass Figure

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are 5 tips to help you get a body like Kim Kardashian.



Emphasize your hourglass figure with exercises targeting hips, thighs, and buttocks. Squats, lunges, and deadlifts will help you achieve Kim's signature curves. Aim for 3 sets of 12 reps, 3-4 times a week. Don't forget to engage your core and maintain proper form to avoid injury.

Develop strong core muscles through planks, crunches, and leg raises. This will help you achieve Kim's toned midsection. Incorporate core exercises 3-4 times a week, aiming for 3 sets of 12 reps. Remember to breathe naturally and avoid straining your neck or back.

Incorporate HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) for effective weight loss and toning. Alternate between 30 seconds of intense exercise and 30 seconds of rest. Repeat for 20-30 minutes, 3-4 times a week. This will help you achieve Kim's lean physique.

Follow a balanced diet with plenty of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. Eat lean proteins like chicken, fish, and tofu, and include healthy fats like avocado, nuts, and olive oil. Complex carbs like whole grains, fruits, and veggies provide sustained energy. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.