FIFA introduces ‘crossed arms’ gesture to fight racism in football games

(MENAFN) has introduced a new "crossed arms" gesture to combat racism in matches, marking a significant step in its ongoing efforts to address racial abuse within the sport. This global gesture, which was unanimously approved at the 74th Congress in Bangkok on May 17, 2024, will be integrated into football protocols starting with the FIFA Under-20 Women’s in Colombia 2024. The gesture, intended to empower players, referees, and team officials, is designed to signal instances of racist abuse directly to the referee.



The "No Racism" gesture involves crossing the arms at the wrists, a visual cue that will prompt the referee to initiate FIFA’s existing three-step procedure for handling such incidents. The procedure starts with stopping the match, and if the racist behavior continues, the game will be suspended with players and officials leaving the field. If the abuse persists, the match will be abandoned. This protocol aims to address racial abuse effectively and provide a clear, structured response to such incidents.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that the gesture represents a critical first step in empowering players globally. Infantino expressed his appreciation for the unanimous support from all 211 FIFA member associations and highlighted the gesture’s role in enhancing the fight against racism. He also called for collective action involving governments and law enforcement to ensure that those who perpetrate racial abuse face appropriate consequences.



The introduction of this gesture aligns with FIFA’s long-standing zero-tolerance policy toward discrimination. By embedding the "No Racism" gesture into its match procedures, FIFA aims to strengthen its commitment to eradicating racism from football and to create a more inclusive environment for players and fans alike.

