Encourage US Companies To Invest In TN: M K Stalin Appeals Tamil Diaspora

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) Chief M.K. Stalin on Sunday asked the Tamil diaspora - living in America - to encourage U.S. companies to invest in Tamil Nadu.

“You Tamilians must remain united. You should not allow any differences to erupt between yourselves. Unity in Diversity concept has been the reason for India's development. I request you all to continue to stay united and to live together as children of a mother without differences. You must also encourage the U.S. companies to invest in your home state back in India,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a 'Meet and Greet' at the Indian Consulate General in San Francisco.

He added that he was happy and proud to meet the Tamil diaspora in the U.S., adding that the growth of Tamil people in the U.S. is a matter of pride for India.

“Some of you might have come here by choice while circumstances might have forced some of you. However, you have reached this position only due to your work, intelligence, talent, confidence and persistence,” the Chief Minister said, who is 17-day trip to the U.S. to garner investments for Tamil Nadu.

He said that quality education, excellence in education, skills, self-confidence and persistence have been the five traits that have helped them (Tamil diaspora) to achieve heights in life.

The Chief Minister also called upon the diaspora to encourage others and help them in their development.

The Chief Minister has also met several corporates during his visit to San Francisco. He also visited the headquarters of Google, Apple and Microsoft and signed many MoUs with the tech giants.

Tamil Nadu's focus is to embrace cutting-edge technologies and foster an ecosystem conducive to R&D and high-tech manufacturing.

Since assuming office in May 2021, M.K. Stalin has visited the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Japan and Spain to get investment for Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has already emerged as the locus of iPhone manufacturing in India with three key suppliers – Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics – expanding their operations.

Additionally, Bharat FIH, an arm of Foxconn, will soon begin to assemble Pixel phones and drones for Google.