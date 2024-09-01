No Hidden Cameras Found, Says Minister Lokesh Over Andhra College Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Sep 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's Education Nara Lokesh on Sunday denied that there were any hidden cameras at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district and dismissed the recent controversy as a dispute among four students.

He told persons that there were no hidden cameras anywhere in the college and alleged that the issue was sensationalised by a section of the media.

The minister clarified that no videos or evidence have emerged to support the allegations of hidden cameras.

"There was no hidden camera anywhere. Not a single has surfaced,” he said and remarked that the 'blue media' tried to sensationalise it. He was referring to media outlets considered close to the opposition YSR Congress Party.

Lokesh alleged that this media was working only to sensationalise any small issue happening anywhere. "Ever since I became Education Minister, there has been a focus on me. I am ready for that focus. I have no problem," he said.

Stating that the media "knows" what happened at the college, Lokesh said those involved were arrested.

“It was a dispute among three to four students. We arrested them. Who spoke to whom and where, it was all being reviewed from the office of the Director General, Intelligence but there was no hidden camera anywhere," he said.

Replying to a query from a reporter, Lokesh asked him to show the hidden camera. He said police searched the campus and students could not show any hidden cameras.

The alleged fixing of a hidden camera in the girls' washroom in the college hostel sparked huge protests by students on August 29 and 30. Protesters had alleged that cameras were installed in the women's toilet a few days ago and that the warden and the college management failed to take any action despite complaints. Police seized the laptops, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets of the suspects on August 30.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered an inquiry into the allegations the same day. The students called off their protest after Mines Minister K. Ravindra, Krishna district Collector D.K. Balaji, and Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao visited the college and assured them of bringing the culprits to book and rendering justice to them. Police formed a special team to probe the incident.