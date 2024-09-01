Russia's Report Of Ukrainian Convoy“Destroyed” In Sumy Region“Fake” - Prosecutors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian prosecutors have refuted the reports being spun by the Russians claiming a Sudzha-bound Ukrainian convoy of military equipment was destroyed in Sumy region bordering Russia.

To back the statement, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office posted photos of grain trucks hit by Russian shelling, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy uses its platforms to spread reports about the alleged destruction of a convoy of military equipment heading to Sudzha. However, the photo clearly shows that the trucks were set to be loaded with soybeans and were parked by a field" the report says.

The prosecutor's office emphasized that this was yet another crime committed by terrorists against the civilian population in violation of the laws and customs of war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Saturday night, Russian missiles hit a convoy of grain trucks in Sumy region, near the village of Verhnia Syrovatka. A truck driver, 23, was killed in the attack, and four other drivers were injured.

Photo: Sumy Region Prosecutor's Office , Telegram