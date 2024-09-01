(MENAFN) A severe explosion at the Diehl Defence explosives manufacturing facility in Troisdorf, Germany, has resulted in serious injuries to two workers, according to reports from local media. The incident, which occurred on Friday, comes amid ongoing speculation about potential sabotage, particularly following a similar incident at a Diehl Defence factory in Berlin in May.



The recent blast has significantly damaged the industrial building, prompting an emergency response from the Troisdorf fire department. The workers, who were reported to have escaped the building on their own, were airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Lars Godel, head of the Troisdorf fire department, confirmed that the building suffered considerable damage from the explosion.



This explosion has stirred fresh discussions about possible sabotage, particularly given the context of heightened tensions and allegations of Russian interference. In recent months, numerous Western officials and media outlets, including NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have suggested that Russia may be ramping up its sabotage efforts on European soil. These actions are purportedly aimed at disrupting the flow of Western weaponry to Ukraine and undermining the training of Ukrainian troops abroad.



Despite these claims, the Kremlin has consistently denied any involvement in such activities. According to preliminary investigations by police, the explosion at the Troisdorf plant is currently being treated as an industrial accident. However, given the recent history of incidents at Diehl Defence facilities and the broader geopolitical context, the possibility of deliberate sabotage has not been ruled out.



The Diehl Defence plant in Troisdorf is known for manufacturing various arms, including the IRIS-T air defense system, which the German government has supplied to Ukraine since late 2022. The ongoing investigation into the blast aims to determine whether it was indeed an accident or part of a larger pattern of targeted disruptions.

