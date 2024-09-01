Shivaji Statue Collapse: MVA Holds 'Jodo Maro' Protest

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) The Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday held a 'Jodo Maro' protest against the collapse of a statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Maha Vikas Agadhi leaders, including Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, Supriya Sule, Sanjay Raut, accompanied by a large number of functionaries of NCP(SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and slammed the MahaYuti alleging that the statue collapsed as its work was carried out by bypassing the statutory norms and due to corruption.

They took out the protest march from Hutatma Chowk to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Gateway of India where homage was paid to the revered king.

They shouted slogans like 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai' and 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji'.

Kolhapur MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj said that the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue has angered the public.

"This is an insult to both Maharaj and Maharashtra, and those responsible must not be forgiven. Action must be taken against those found guilty, and steps must be taken to ensure that the honour of Shivaji Maharaj is upheld," he said.

NCP President Sharad Pawar said, "The incident of the collapse of the statue is a clear example of corruption. It has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji's devotees across the country, and today's protest was held to condemn those responsible for this incident."

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised, there was a hint of arrogance on his face, which is unacceptable."

In front of the Gateway of India, Uddhav Thackeray exhorted people "not to rest until Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's traitors are expelled from India".

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole alleged that the BJP government has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by indulging in corruption and taking commissions even for a project in his name.

"'In Malvan, not only did Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapsed, but Maharashtra dharma was trampled upon. Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, and this 'Khoke Sarkar' has insulted our deity. As the Assembly elections are approaching, the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have apologised, but this sin is unforgivable," he said.