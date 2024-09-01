Trump issues threat to Zuckerberg with life in jail

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald has issued a stern warning to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, alleging that Zuckerberg engaged in a scheme against him during the 2020 presidential election and threatening consequences if similar actions occur in the upcoming 2024 vote. These claims are detailed in an excerpt from Trump’s upcoming book, *Save America*, set for release next week.



In the book, Trump includes a photograph of himself with Zuckerberg taken during his presidency, accompanied by a caption accusing Zuckerberg of duplicitous behavior. The caption describes Zuckerberg’s visits to the White House as a guise for a covert effort against Trump, referring to Zuckerberg’s USD420 million donation in 2020, which was used to support voting infrastructure.



Trump's commentary suggests that while Zuckerberg expressed admiration for him privately, he simultaneously undermined Trump's campaign through biased actions on Meta’s platforms. The former president warns that any repeat of such alleged interference in the 2024 election could result in severe legal repercussions. "We are watching him closely," Trump states in the book, "and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison – as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election."



These statements echo Trump’s earlier remarks on his Truth Social platform, where he has vowed to aggressively pursue individuals involved in election fraud, promising harsh penalties for those found guilty. The forthcoming book and Trump’s threats further highlight his ongoing campaign against perceived electoral injustices and his focus on the role of social media and tech leaders in future elections.

