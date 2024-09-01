Pentagon claims American Secret Service will receive army support before election

(MENAFN) In preparation for the upcoming presidential and vice-presidential in November, the US Secret Service will be bolstered with additional military support, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. This enhanced assistance will come as a response to heightened security needs and recent threats.



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has directed US Northern Command to provide expanded support and resources to the Secret Service across various locations throughout the election season. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh confirmed that this support would include logistics, transportation, and communications enhancements to ensure the safety of candidates.



The decision to increase military support follows a serious security incident involving former President Donald Trump. On July 13, Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired multiple shots from a rooftop, injuring Trump and killing one rally attendee while wounding two others. Secret Service snipers responded promptly, neutralizing the threat. The motives behind Crooks’ attack remain under investigation by the FBI.



The Secret Service expressed regret over the security lapse that allowed the attack to occur, leading to significant scrutiny of the agency. In the wake of the incident, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who had led the agency since August 2022, resigned amid criticism over her handling of the situation.



The additional military support is expected to enhance the Secret Service's operational capabilities, aiming to prevent future security breaches and ensure the safety of candidates during a critical election period. The support underscores the commitment to addressing potential threats and safeguarding the integrity of the upcoming elections.

