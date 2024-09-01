(MENAFN) The European Union is currently prioritizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposed “peace formula” as the most feasible approach for achieving a fair and sustainable resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign-policy chief.



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Borrell emphasized that the European Union’s strategic focus is to secure a “comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine,” aligning with principles outlined in the United Nations Charter and international law. He asserted that Zelensky’s peace plan is the only proposal that meets these criteria.



Zelensky’s formula, which calls for Moscow to cede control of all territories claimed by Kiev, pay war reparations, and face a tribunal for senior Russian officials, has been met with strong opposition from Moscow. The Kremlin has dismissed the plan as unrealistic and has refused to engage with it, highlighting its insistence on maintaining its territorial and strategic interests.



Moscow has also signaled that it has no immediate plans to negotiate with Kiev, accusing Ukraine of war crimes amid its recent military operations in Russia’s Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously suggested a potential ceasefire if Ukraine were to abandon its NATO membership aspirations and territorial claims.



Further complicating the situation, Rodion Miroshnik, who heads a Russian Foreign Ministry special mission investigating alleged Ukrainian war crimes, has criticized Zelensky’s military tactics in the Kursk offensive. Miroshnik accused Ukraine of employing a “terrorist” strategy that violates international humanitarian law, describing the approach as counterproductive and damaging to future negotiations.



The European Union’s endorsement of Zelensky’s peace formula reflects its commitment to supporting Ukraine and pursuing a resolution that aligns with international norms, despite the ongoing challenges and disagreements with Moscow.

MENAFN01092024000045015687ID1108623938