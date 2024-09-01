(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Dmitry Kuleba has sharply criticized Western nations for the military challenges faced by Ukraine, attributing the country's recent frontline failures to insufficient support from its allies. Kuleba’s comments underscore a growing frustration within Ukraine's leadership regarding the pace and scope of Western aid. He has called for increased missile supplies and the removal of restrictions on long-range strikes into Russian territory, arguing that these measures are crucial for the country's success in the ongoing conflict.



Kuleba’s criticism mirrors sentiments expressed earlier by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been vocal about the need for unrestricted weaponry to strengthen Ukraine's defense. Zelensky's stance is that there should be no limitations on the range of weapons provided to Ukraine, which he believes are necessary for the country's strategic operations.



In response to these demands, Pentagon spokesman Major-General Patrick Ryder reaffirmed the United States policy, stating that there would be no changes to the existing restrictions. According to Ryder, Ukraine will not be permitted to use United States-supplied weapons for "deep strikes" on Russian soil, maintaining the current boundaries of military aid.



During a recent European Union foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Kuleba addressed these issues directly, asserting that the effectiveness of Ukraine’s military efforts is largely dependent on the willingness of its Western partners to make bold decisions. He emphasized that any lack of progress on the battlefield should not be blamed on Ukraine but rather on the hesitation or inaction of its supporters.



Kuleba also urged Western allies to expedite the delivery of promised Patriot missile systems, pointing out that delays are having a detrimental impact on Ukraine's defense capabilities. He stressed the urgency of receiving these advanced systems, which were pledged months ago but have yet to be delivered.



The ongoing debate highlights the complexities and frustrations involved in international military support, as Ukraine continues to navigate its challenges on the battlefield while seeking more robust and immediate assistance from its Western allies.

