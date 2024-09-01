Attorney describes charges against Durov as ‘absurd’

(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, faces serious trouble in France following his arrest last week at a Paris airport. The French authorities have placed Durov under formal investigation with a EUR5 million bail requirement, stipulating that he remains in France. The charges against him are extensive and include refusal to cooperate with legal investigations, complicity in offenses related to child sexual abuse material, drug trafficking, and involvement in administering an online platform used by organized crime for illicit transactions. The latter accusation alone carries a potential sentence of up to ten years in prison and a hefty fine of EUR500,000.



David-Olivier Kaminski, Durov's legal representative, has vehemently contested the charges, describing them as “totally absurd.” Kaminski emphasized that it is unreasonable to hold the head of a social network accountable for criminal activities that do not directly involve him or his actions. He further asserted that Telegram adheres strictly to European digital regulations, countering claims that the platform failed to provide accurate user data to authorities.



The indictment against Durov has ignited a wave of international criticism, with many viewing it as a potential attack on free speech. There are also speculations about the possible influence of the United States in Durov’s arrest, reflecting a broader global debate over the implications of this legal action.



This controversy highlights ongoing tensions between regulatory authorities and digital platforms, particularly those involved in complex and sensitive issues like user privacy and content moderation.

