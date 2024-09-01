Trump claims God wishes for him to rescue world

(MENAFN) In a recent interview, former President Donald attributed his survival of a July assassination attempt to divine intervention, asserting that God spared his life for a greater purpose. The attack occurred during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump narrowly escaped death when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at him from a nearby rooftop. One rally attendee was killed, and two others sustained serious injuries before Crooks was shot and killed by Secret Service agents.



During an interview with psychologist and television host Dr. Phil McGraw, Trump expressed his belief that the narrow escape was not merely a matter of luck but rather a sign of a higher power at work. He remarked, “The only thing I can think is that God loves our country and he thinks we’re gonna bring our country back.” Trump insisted that the improbability of the situation—described as “twenty million to one”—could only be explained by divine intervention.



Reflecting on the political landscape, Trump noted his concern over the Democrats' potential move to replace President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris as their nominee for the November election. He characterized the prospect of facing a "fresh opponent" as a challenge but remained undeterred. Trump suggested that his continued involvement in politics, should he win, might be part of a larger, cosmic plan. He proposed that his mission could extend beyond saving the nation, potentially encompassing the goal of saving the world itself.



Trump’s comments underscore his belief in a predestined role in American and global affairs, framing his survival as part of a divine plan that could influence his political future.

