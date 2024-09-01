Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister Of Defense Participated In Graduation Ceremonies Of Military Schools In Türkiye

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister Of Defense Participated In Graduation Ceremonies Of Military Schools In Türkiye
The delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic
of Azerbaijan – Director General Agil Gurbanov attended the
graduation ceremonies held in the Land Forces, the Naval Academy
and the Air Force Academy of the Republic of Türkiye,
Azernews reports citing AZERTAC .
“The President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
made a speech and congratulated the graduates at the
ceremonies.
Director General presented diplomas to Azerbaijani young
officers, excelled in education.
During the visit to the fraternal country, the Director General
held a range of meetings and exchanged views on cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye in military, military-technical and
military-educational fields, the ministry said.
