عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister Of Defense Participated In Graduation Ceremonies Of Military Schools In Türkiye

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister Of Defense Participated In Graduation Ceremonies Of Military Schools In Türkiye


9/1/2024 7:16:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Agil Gurbanov attended the graduation ceremonies held in the Land Forces, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports citing AZERTAC .

“The President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech and congratulated the graduates at the ceremonies.

Director General presented diplomas to Azerbaijani young officers, excelled in education.

During the visit to the fraternal country, the Director General held a range of meetings and exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in military, military-technical and military-educational fields, the ministry said.

MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108623883


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search