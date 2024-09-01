Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister Of Defense Participated In Graduation Ceremonies Of Military Schools In Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation led by Deputy of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Agil Gurbanov attended the graduation ceremonies held in the Land Forces, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports citing AZERTAC .

“The President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech and congratulated the graduates at the ceremonies.

Director General presented diplomas to Azerbaijani young officers, excelled in education.

During the visit to the fraternal country, the Director General held a range of meetings and exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in military, military-technical and military-educational fields, the ministry said.