Hyderabad’S Hussain Sagar Lake Filled To Brim, Sluice Gates Opened

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 1 (IANS) With Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of Hyderabad filled to the brim due to heavy rains and huge inflows, authorities on Sunday opened four sluice gates to release the water.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has alerted people in areas along the discharge channels.

Following incessant rains since Saturday, Hussain Sagar received huge inflows through stormwater drains from different parts of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The water level in the lake was 513.60 metres against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 514 metres.

With rainfall continuing in and around the city, the GHMC officials were closely monitoring the water level.

Deputy Mayor Sri Latha said GHMC had already issued an alert in view of the forecast of more rains over the next 24 hours.

As per the forecast by India Meteorological Department, a red alert was issued for 11 districts. These districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

Orange alert was issued for Hyderabad. Various wings of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department were directed to ensure that there is no loss of life or property.

Hyderabad District Collector has already issued a holiday for primary and secondary schools on Monday as a precautionary measure.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata has requested citizens to stay at home in view of the continuing rains. She appealed to people to not step out unless absolutely essential.“Do not let children and old people walk on the roads by themselves. Pedestrians and two-wheelers are requested to not walk into/drive into water in case there is some road damage underneath,” she said.

Meanwhile, due to heavy inflows from upstream, water level has increased in twin reservoirs across Musi river in Hyderabad.

The water level of Osman Sagar at 2 p.m. on Sunday was 1,781 feet against the FTL of 1,790. The water level in Himayat Sagar was 1,755.85 feet against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet.