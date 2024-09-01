PM Modi Changed J&K’S Destiny In Last 10 Years: Ravinder Raina

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Sep 1 (IANS) J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina said on Sunday that Prime Narendra Modi has changed the destiny of the union territory during the last 10 years.

Flanked by Union Minister and election in charge of J&K, G.Kishan Reddy and former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, Ravinder Raina told persons here,“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the fortune and the landscape of Jammu and Kashmir in the last ten years. BJP, with its full might, has joined the electoral fray in Jammu and Kashmir. The party and its candidates are getting support from different parts of Kashmir ahead of the polls."

He said that the BJP candidates are gaining ground in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama. I express my gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Everywhere, the BJP is getting support from people, especially the work done by our PM. The way PM Modi has changed the destiny and picture of Kashmir in the last ten years has led every child of Jammu and Kashmir to sing profusely from his heart, 'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi'," Raina said.

The BJP leader also hit out at previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir saying that during the rule of the Congress-National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, there was stone pelting and the noise of bullets was heard, "but today there is prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir”, he said highlighting the initiatives of the Centre post abrogation of Article 370.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced a 3-phase poll schedule for the vJ&K Assembly elections. Voting for the first, second and third phases will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1 respectively.

The NC-Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance in J&K and the NC will fight on 52 and the Congress in 31 seats. Two seats, one for CPI(M) in the Valley and the other for the Panthers Party in the Jammu division have been left by the alliance partners.

The partners could not reach an agreement on five seats, Nagrota, Doda, Bhaderwah and Banihal in the Jammu division and Sopore in the Valley. Congress and NC will both field candidates for these five seats to engage in a 'friendly contest'.

There are 88.06 lakh eligible voters and after the delimitation commission, J&K has 90 Assembly seats.