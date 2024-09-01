'Smacked Of Arrogance': Uddhav Thackeray Reacts To PM Modi's Apology Over Shivaji Statue Collapse At 'Jode Maro' Protest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackery on Sunday took a swipe after Prime Narendra Modi apologised over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg, and termed it as 'smacked of arrogance.'

Thackeray made the remark while addressing the crowd during 'jode maro' (hit with footwear) protests against the Mayahuti of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP.

The protest march was taken out from the iconic Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India in south Mumbai.

On Friday, addressing an event in Palghar, PM Modi said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king but a deity.

"Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity," said Modi with regard to the statue collapse.

To mock Modi's 'guarantees', Thackeray also cited the statue collapse, leakages in the Ram Temple and the new Parliament complex, reported PTI.

Sharad Pawar termed the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue an example of corruption and an insult to all Shiv premis (followers of the warrior king).

Kolhapur Congress MP Shahu Chhatrapati, a descendant of the emperor, said the latter's dignity must be maintained at all cost.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also staged protests across Maharashtra against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for allegedly politicising the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue.

"Despite his apology, the MVA is politicising the issue for vote bank politics. The MVA is trying to spread anarchy in the state ahead of the assembly polls," said Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Bawankule.

What Thackeray said?

- Did you notice the arrogance in the (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's) apology? It smacked of arrogance. One deputy chief minister was smiling. The mistake (collapse) cannot be forgiven .

- We have all gathered here to demand 'BJP get out of India'. For what was the PM apologising? For the statue he inaugurated eight months ago? For the corruption involved?

Who all participated in protest?

NCP (SP) supremo Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Thackeray, Congress state unit chief Nana Patole and Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad