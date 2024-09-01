Turkish Embassy Marks Victory Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Turkish Embassy in Qatar on Thursday celebrated Victory Day and Turkish Day, commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the significant victory in the Turkish War of Independence led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Under the patronage of the Turkish Ambassador to Qatar, H E Dr. M. Mustafa Göksu, the event witnessed the attendance of several distinguished figures, including Major General Abdullah Ali Al Mazrouei, Deputy Commander of the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces; Brigadier General Abdulaziz Saleh Al Sulaiti, Head of the International Cooperation Authority in the Qatari Armed Forces; and Brigadier General Yousef Al Dosari from the Air Force.

The ceremony was also attended by Qatari military officers, esteemed ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps in Qatar, as well as Turkish military officers and members of the Turkish community residing in the country.

In his speech, the Turkish Ambassador expressed pride and gratitude for celebrating this historical occasion, stating:“Today we gather with pride and gratitude to celebrate the Victory of August 30 and Turkish Armed Forces Day. This day represents a crucial moment in our nation's history. It is not merely a military victory, but the revival of the Turkish nation and the foundation of the Republic”.

The Ambassador continued:“Let us take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of those who came before us, to remember Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades with respect, and to pray for all the martyrs and veterans who sacrificed their lives in service to our country. Happy Victory Day to all.”

The Military Attaché of the Embassy, Colonel Ali Çetin, also spoke, praising the significance and details of this historic day.

During the event, a message from Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdoğan was read, which stated:“Today we celebrate with pride, joy, and happiness the 102th anniversary of the great Victory Day. This day is one of the turning points in our history, a victory achieved through the valour of our martyrs and the sacrifices of our people, which continues to light our way to this day”.

President Erdoğan emphasised that Türkiye is doing its utmost and mobilising all its resources to halt conflicts, injustice, and massacres around the world, particularly in Gaza. He assured that Türkiye will always remain a source of inspiration for oppressed peoples and will continue to strive for peace and justice globally.