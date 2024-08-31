Qatar Insurance Group Concludes 'Successful' Summer Internship Programme

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) has concluded its annual summer internship programme with an award ceremony on August 29.



The event provided an opportunity to acknowledge students from different and academic institutions who took part of this year's programme.



This year, QIC's Summer Internship Programme, which ran from June to August was“meticulously designed” to help interns discover which direction they would like to take their careers in the future. The paid internship offers qualified high school students a meaningful, career-oriented experience with world-class mentors who help guide them through their projects and will continue to support them even after the internship is finished.



This year, the interns were exposed to different aspects of the insurance business, such as underwriting, claims, risk management and customer service, and trained with departments such as human resources, information technology and legal.



They also participated in various workshops where they learned from the experts and gained practical real world business experience. The programme aimed to inspire the students to pursue a career in the insurance industry and to develop their skills in communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and innovation.



QIC Group chief administrative officer Rashid al-Buainain praised the interns for their enthusiasm and dedication, he said, "We are very proud of our summer internship program, a yearly initiative that is part of our corporate social responsibility and our commitment to supporting the education and development of the youth in Qatar.



“We believe that the programme offers a valuable opportunity for the students to discover the insurance industry and to enhance their skills and knowledge. We hope that the program will inspire them to join us in the future and to contribute to the growth and success of QIC and the country."



Salem Ahmad al-Mansoori, an intern who participated in the programme this year, noted,“It was a challenging and rewarding experience that helped me develop my skills and knowledge in the insurance sector. I had the opportunity to assist with some projects within different teams. The best part of the internship was the mentorship and guidance I received from my managers.”



Another intern, Khalid Ahmed al-Sayed said,“My internship at Qatar Insurance Company gave me a great insight into the insurance industry and the corporate world. As an intern, I learned about the business and the skills needed to succeed in it.



“I also learned how corporate social responsibility matters for addressing social challenges in areas such as education, environmental sustainability, and health. I am excited to apply what I learned to my future studies and career.”

MENAFN31082024000067011011ID1108622373