Protean Wins Best Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) At GFF 2024!

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Protean eGov Technologies Limited (BSE: PROTEAN, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited), a leader and a pioneer in developing innovative citizen–centric e-Governance solutions, was honored with the "Best Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)" award at the Global Fintech Awards 2024.



Protean is the first ever winner in the category of "Best Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)" at GFF awards.



This recognition is a testament to the company's leadership in the DPI space and its commitment to #BuildingforBillions and an endorsement of its mission for population scale social and financial inclusion.



About Protean eGov Technologies Limited:



Protean eGov Technologies Limited (BSE: PROTEAN, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited)) is an Indian technology company headquartered in Mumbai, India. It specialises in developing digital public infrastructure and e-governance solutions on a large scale for various governmental bodies in India.

