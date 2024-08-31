Protean Wins Best Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) At GFF 2024!
Date
8/31/2024 9:19:53 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Protean eGov Technologies Limited (BSE: PROTEAN, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited), a technology leader and a pioneer in developing innovative citizen–centric e-Governance solutions, was honored with the "Best Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)" award at the Global Fintech Awards 2024.
Protean is the first ever winner in the category of "Best Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)" at GFF awards.
This recognition is a testament to the company's leadership in the DPI space and its commitment to #BuildingforBillions and an endorsement of its mission for population scale social and financial inclusion.
About Protean eGov Technologies Limited:
Protean eGov Technologies Limited (BSE: PROTEAN, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited)) is an Indian technology company headquartered in Mumbai, India. It specialises in developing digital public infrastructure and e-governance solutions on a large scale for various governmental bodies in India.
Company :-Colleen Tandem PR
User :- Purva Dayma
Email :...
Mobile:- 8210647584
MENAFN31082024003198003206ID1108622223
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.