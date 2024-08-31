UAE Visa Amnesty: Indian Mission In Dubai Announces Helpline Numbers For Expats

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 9:52 PM

As the UAE launches its two-month amnesty programme starting from Sunday, September 1, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has rolled out several measures and helpline numbers to assist Indian nationals overstaying in the country.

In a statement issued by the Indian Consulate, Dubai, overstayers wishing to return to India,“the consulate offers Emergency Certificates (ECs) on a gratis basis, free of charge.” Facilitation counters have been set up both at the Consulate General of India in Dubai and at the Awir Immigration Centre.

According to the statement, these counters will be operational from September 2, 2024, with working hours from 8am to 6pm. Applicants can collect their ECs from the consulate between 2pm and 4pm the day after submitting their applications.

The statement further mentions that overstayers seeking to regularise their residency status, and short validity passports are available through the BLS Centres in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.“These centres will accept walk-in applicants without requiring prior appointments. Additionally, BLS Centres will remain open on all Sundays from 9am to 5pm throughout the amnesty period to accommodate applicants,” read the statement.

To ensure that Indian nationals have access to the necessary information and assistance, the consulate has provided a dedicated helpline at 050-9433111, operational from 8am to 6pm, and the PBSK Helpline at 800-46342, available 24/7 for further inquiries.

On Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi too had announced several measures for Indian expats.

