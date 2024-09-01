UN Calls For Solution To Sudanese Crisis, Stresses Need For Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed called for a solution to the conflict in Sudan during her visit to the Adre border crossing in eastern Chad, where she witnessed the passage of a humanitarian aid convoy.

The UN said in a statement coinciding with the visit that "since Chad's Adre border crossing with Sudan was reopened for humanitarian convoys, the food agency trucks carrying over 630 metric tons of food that's about enough for 55,000 people have crossed into Darfur region."

This food assistance is for communities in Kereneik and Sirba, two areas that are at risk of famine in West Darfur.

The war is devastating lives and livelihoods and has triggered the world's largest hunger, GBV, and displacement crisis.

Amina Mohamed added in Adre that they hear about the atrocities, hunger, and the opening of an additional border point last week, an important point where aid can flow from there.

The UN official continued that Today, they fund between 20%, 25%, or 30% of the needs, and therefore the commitments made by governments must be respected so that they can help the world's needy population.

On August 22, the UN announced the start of humanitarian aid for the people of the Darfur region in Sudan through the Adre crossing on the border with Chad, pointing out that the Sudanese armys commitment to its pledges to stop armed operations to allow relief organizations to bring in quantities of relief supplies necessary for the population.

More than six million people are facing food insecurity across Darfur, as well as more than 25 million, or about half the population, across the country.

