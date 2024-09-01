Moderate Weather Across Jordan Until Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 1 (Petra) -- Jordan is experiencing slightly cooler-than-average temperatures on Sunday, with the weather remaining moderate across most regions of the Kingdom. However, conditions will be hotter in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds are expected to appear, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.According to a report by the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast for Monday. Despite the increase, the weather will continue to be moderate in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience hotter conditions. Some low-altitude clouds may appear in the northern regions, and winds are expected to be moderate from the northwest, occasionally becoming active.The moderate weather pattern is expected to persist through Tuesday and Wednesday, with similar conditions prevailing. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain hot, and moderate northwesterly winds will occasionally pick up.Today's temperatures in East Amman are forecast to range between 30 C during the day and 20 C at night, while West Amman will see temperatures ranging from 28 C to 18 C. The northern highlands are expected to experience temperatures between 26 C and 16 C, while the Sharah highlands will range from 27 C to 15 C. In the Dead Sea area, temperatures will range from 39 C during the day to 28 C at night, and in the Gulf of Aqaba, temperatures are expected to be between 39 C and 27 C.