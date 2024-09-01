QFZ CEO Meets Kazakhstan's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

CEO of the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, met with Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar H E Arman Issagaliyev, during his visit to Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

The two sides discussed ways of cooperation between the two countries, and attracting companies wishing to expand their operations in Qatar, through opportunities in the country and cooperation with free zones and industrial zones in Kazakhstan.

The Authority said in a statement that the visit comes within the context of continuing cooperation between the two parties based on the CEOs participation in the roundtable business meeting between the State of Qatar and Kazakhstan, which was held in February of this year, in the presence of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan H E Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.