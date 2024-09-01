FM Condemns Israel's Justifications For West Bank Aggression As Fabrications

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 1 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, has strongly condemned Israel's justifications for its recent aggression in the West Bank, labeling them as outright fabrications.In a statement on X, Safadi rejected the claims made by what he described as Israel's extremist and racist ministers, accusing them of fabricating threats to rationalize the killing of Palestinians and the destruction of their resources.Safadi emphasized that the Israeli of Palestinian territories, ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, and the escalation of Israeli actions in the region pose the greatest threats to regional security and peace.He further stated that Jordan is actively coordinating with other Arab countries to take all possible measures to confront Israeli aggression and halt Israel's military actions against the Palestinian people, which he described as a significant threat to regional stability.Safadi concluded by reaffirming Jordan's commitment to opposing any attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinian population, either within their occupied land or beyond, using all available means.